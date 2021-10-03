The rain is back! It's been a solid week and a half without the rain, but it's back this evening and will last through the week ahead.
For the overnight hours, expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate, with near 60 in the mountains.
For the week ahead, an area of low pressure, cut off from the jet stream, will meander across the eastern US, resulting in lots of clouds and frequent rain chances. There could some thunderstorms from time to time as well. Because we've been so dry lately, flooding doesn't appear to be an issue. Around 2 " to 4" of rain can be expected through Friday. Highs will be in the 70s , with some upper 60s in the mountains. At night temperatures will drop into the 60s with some upper 50s in the mountains.
By Friday into next weekend, we should start to see more in the way of sunshine and lower rain chances, but it will still be in the forecast through Saturday. Sunday looks dry with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s, with 50s and 60s at night.
