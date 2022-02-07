A wave of drizzle and light showers will track northward across the region this morning, associated with an area of low pressure off the South Carolina coast. Through mid-morning, some freezing rain could mix in across the eastern Upstate and in parts of the mountains, possibly leading to a light glaze of ice on some roads. Icy or not, plan on some extra commute time, keep your distance, and take it slowly on the morning drive.
Most of the showers will depart by lunchtime, but clouds will prove a little more stubborn. Expect mostly cloudy skies to linger into this evening, possible allowing some late-day peeks of sun here and there. It will be a chilly day with highs across the area only topping out in the low 40s. Clouds will begin to break up tonight, and we'll look for another round of cold overnight temperatures. Expect lows in the low 30s across the Upstate, and low 20s in the mountains.
The rest of the week is looking great! Plenty of sunshine comes our way Tuesday through Saturday, with temperatures moderating back toward the 50s, and even some 60s in the Upstate by Thursday.
For Tuesday and for the rest of the week, we'll see sunshine and temperatures warming through the 50s to around 60 by Thursday.
