Get ready for an extended period of soggy weather across the Upstate and mountains. Temperatures will cool down as well.
Overnight we'll still see scattered showers and temperatures falling into the upper 30s for the mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.
More showers are expected for Friday but they will be scattered in nature. Highs will only be in the 40s for the Upstate and mountains. Friday night we're looking at a few showers again and colder temperatures, with lows in the 30s.
Another strong system will be approaching from the southwest this weekend promising another round of soaking rain on Saturday, with lower chances on Sunday. It will remain on the chilly side with highs in the 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday for the mountains and upper 40s in the mountains. Sunday evening if you're going out for Valentine's Day it will be chilly with a few showers and lows Sunday night in the 30s and 40s.
Yet another chance for rain comes in on Monday with highs in the 40s.
