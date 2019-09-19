Some beautiful weather moves in for the next several days, with full sunshine moving in and a taste of fall temperatures!
Lots of clouds this morning won't last throughout the day, with clearing coming! Temperatures sit in the 60s to near 70 degrees to start, and end up in the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Tonight brings the real taste of fall temperatures, dropping into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Friday becomes quite pleasant, with a cool start and full sunshine all day long. Temperatures should reach near-normal for this time of year, in the 70s to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Expect a cool night for High School Football as lows settle into the 50s.
Mostly sunny skies will linger into this weekend, with highs in the low 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains. A brief warm-up comes Monday and Tuesday, but it won't last as another cold front is set to move in next week. There may be a few isolated showers but no real widespread rain.
Drought conditions will continue to be monitored, as we sit abnormally dry for this time of year.
The tropics remain active, with Imelda impacting Texas, Humberto moving toward Bermuda, and Jerry moving closer to the Caribbean over the next couple of days. It is forecast to turn north and miss the U.S. at this point, but we’ll continue watching it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.