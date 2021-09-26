Overnight, it's more of the same, expect mostly clear skies, with some patchy fog in some of the higher mountain valleys. Lows by Monday morning will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate, with upper 40s to around 50 for the mountains.
This week's weather will be just about perfect with temperatures warming from the low 80s Monday, to the mid 80s Tuesday, then upper 80s on Wednesday. Cooler upper 70s and lower 80s can be expected in the mountains. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Lows at night will be in the 50s, with a few 40s in the mountains.
A cold front will pass through the region later Wednesday, with no rain expected, but cooler temperatures follow the front. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday through next weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday, then upper 70s to around 80 Friday through Sunday. For the mountains, highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday, then low 70s Friday through Sunday.
Powerful Hurricane Sam is churning in the Atlantic and will miss the US, but could be a threat for Bermuda next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.