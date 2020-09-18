A cold front will bring a true taste of fall this weekend! Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows ranging from 55-60.
Saturday will bring a few clouds, and COOLER temps! Highs will only get into the 60s. Lows Saturday night will drop to 52 in the Upstate and 48 for the mountains. Winds will be breezy at times through the day at 5-15 mph out of the north.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and highs near 70 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains.
The chilly nights and mild days continue Monday and next week! We’ll be watching the system in the gulf for potential southeast impacts late next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.