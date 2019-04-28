Monday will be a touch cooler than Sunday, but we're quick to warm back into the 80s by mid-week.
Expect lows to be in the 50s to near 60 as some clouds build into the area.
Monday will present a mix of clouds and sunshine with more clouds in the morning than the afternoon.
As a result, highs will be in the lower to upper 70s in the mountains and Upstate respectively.
As our winds shift back to the south, temperatures will rise into the middle 80s area-wide by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday is also when the mountains will begin seeing slight chances for isolated afternoon showers.
The Upstate will begin seeing this feature back in the forecast on Thursday as highs stay in the 80s.
Our next decent rain maker will move through on Friday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
That same front looks to stall over the area, which means lingering showers continuing into next weekend, but overall not bad.
