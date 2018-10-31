Enjoy an absolute treat from mother nature throughout Halloween, as rain and storms become likely from Thursday into Friday.
This morning starts in the upper 30s to mid-40s, with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is possible to start in some of the mountain valleys. The sun will shine brightly throughout the day, which will help highs reach the lower and middle 70s.
As far as trick or treating is concerned, temperatures will start in the 70s around 5 PM, and then sink into the 60s by 9 PM after the sun sets. Overall, perfect weather for dressing up and going from house to house!
November begins tomorrow on a dry note, but clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually bring in rain by the late afternoon/evening. Temperatures should stay in the 60s to low 70s ahead of the wet weather.
Rain and a few storms will continue Thursday night as the cold front causing them remains over the area, with scattered rain and possible storms again throughout the day on Friday.
The good news is that despite the slow movement, all rain should be completely out of here by early Saturday morning (Friday evening for some western counties).
The weekend looks beautiful, but a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate. Clear sky should make for great outdoor plans, so enjoy the nice weather before the next chance for spotty rain and storms returns to the area late Monday into Tuesday.
