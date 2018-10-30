Expect an absolute treat from mother nature on Halloween Wednesday, but that will be in exchange for stormy weather Thursday and Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 40s under a clear sky and accompanied by calm wind.
The sun will shine brightly Halloween, which will help highs reach the lower and middle 70s.
As far as trick or treating is concerned, temperatures will start in the 70s around 5 PM, and then sink into the 60s by 9 PM.
The first day of November Thursday will begin on a dry note, but clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually bring in rain by the late afternoon/evening.
Rain and a few storms will continue Thursday night as the cold front causing them remains over the area.
That will also mean another round of rain and storms throughout the day Friday.
The good news is that, despite the slower movement, all rain should be completely out of here by Saturday morning )Friday evening for some out west).
Overall this weekend looks beautiful, but a bit cool with highs in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate under a bright blue sky.
Our next rain chance will arrive in the form of spotty showers next Monday with increasing rain/storm chances next Tuesday/Wednesday.
