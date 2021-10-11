Pleasant weather rolls on this week with above-average temperatures for this time of year. We break down your forecast below.
This morning we are starting off with areas of fog with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Expect a few more clouds than yesterday with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. A few degrees cooler than Sunday due to the cloud coverage. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.
Starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week, our weather turns warm! Temperatures will jump into the 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s to lower 80s for the Mountains. Expect partly cloudy skies through the week also.
The next chance of decent showers seems to be Saturday along a frontal boundary. Sunday looks drier and much cooler. Highs will be near 80 degrees Saturday in the Upstate and lower 70s in the Mountains with temperatures way cooler Sunday. Only in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
