We'll close out the weekend on a beautiful note Sunday before a frontal system brings another batch of rain to the area Monday night into Tuesday.
Expect clouds to be passing by throughout the night with lows in the middle 30s area-wide by Sunday morning.
Most of clouds should be out of the area Sunday afternoon, which will feature highs in the middle 50s to near 60.
Monday will bring more cloud cover and perhaps a few stray showers ahead of a cold front with highs in the lower 60s.
Most rain should hold off until Monday night and likely linger into the better part of Tuesday morning before moving out Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of Tuesday will feature a brisk breeze, some sunshine and highs in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Temperatures will back-track into the 40s and 50s Wednesday into Thursday, but still under a mostly sunny sky both days.
Things should stay dry through the end of the week, with just the off chance at a shower or two Friday.
A chance for showers return to the western Carolinas will return next Saturday which could even feature a rain/snow mix in the mountains.
There has been a lot of inconsistency (unsurprisingly) with models this far out, so be sure to stay up to date this week regarding any changes to this forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.