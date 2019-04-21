Above average temperatures will settle in for a good chunk of the week ahead before showers return by Friday.
Expect lows tonight to be in the 40s under calm and clear conditions.
Monday will present spectacular weather with highs in the middle and upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky with a calm wind.
We'll see the mercury rise into the lower and middle 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a southerly wind shift and continued sunshine.
A few more clouds will build in on Thursday which will cool the mountains back down to the upper 70s while the Upstate stays in the middle 80s.
There's also a slight chance at a quick shower or two on Thursday in the mountains with more rain moving in Thursday night.
Showers will continue intermittently on Friday, but doesn't seem like it would be a blockbuster severe storm system at this point.
That will leave us dry next weekend, but a bit cooler with highs in the middle and upper 70s with a good amount of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.