The weekend begins with a chance of rain and accumulating snow for some Saturday followed by one dry day Sunday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 PM tonight for the mountains of Pickens and Oconee counties, as well as Transylvania County. A winter storm WARNING is now in effect for Rabun and Macon counties until 7 PM. Graham, Swian, and Haywood counties are in a winter weather advisory until midnight.
This morning is mainly clear with temperatures near or below freezing, but clouds will quickly build after daybreak, likely limiting major warming before the precipitation arrives.
Snow is likely to start for north and northeast Georgia and SW mountains by 10 AM and the central and western Upstate toward midday/Noon. South of 85 could even see some brief bursts of snow at times, but the precipitation type should favor mainly rain.
Several hours of moderate snow are expected for areas of the western Upstate (west of Greenville) into northeast Georgia near Toccoa northward into parts of WNC near Franklin. It's in these areas where accumulation is most likely, and could add up to 2" or more in some cases. For the greater Greenville area, a general dusting is possible if not expected given the snow rates by early afternoon.
Drier air will be filtering in later in the afternoon, so the precipitation intensity and coverage will decrease with time and with eastward extent. Temperatures fall back to near or just below freezing by Sunday morning, so in the heaviest snow zones, there could be some patchy black ice leftover.
Sunday sets up nicely with a return to sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50s. More changes lie ahead for next week with a stalling front Monday night bringing several days of locally heavy rain into mid-week. Flooding is again possible given recent heavy rains and antecedent conditions. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees or so above average into the 60s some days.
