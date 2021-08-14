Happy Saturday! Rain chances are on the rise for these next few days due to Fred spinning in the Atlantic getting closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Plus we also have Grace which is farther out in the Atlantic, but getting closer to the Lesser Antilles. Get ready for some soaking rainfall! We break down your forecast below.
In the tropics forecast, Fred, will likely strengthen when approaching Florida and interacting with land (currently part of the Florida Keys has T.S. Warnings) which will have many impacts to our region next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Right now the track is through western Florida, Alabama into Tennessee. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is possible, so stay tuned as we watch this tropical system over these next few days.
Today will be another hot and humid day (slightly above normal for this time of year!) with a high of 92 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. Feels like temperatures will be close to 100° at times, so stay cool and hydrated. Expect numerous showers and t-storms starting today, with a couple strong to severe storms possible. The storms that may go severe would pack a punch with strong winds and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware! Tonight dries out with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
Starting tomorrow clouds will be more dominate as Fred gets closer to our region, but it will stay toasty as temperatures climb into the 80s region-wide. We will start to get some tropical rains and clouds mainly in the afternoon and onward. Becoming heavy and steady at times especially into the upcoming days.
Monday, Tuesday and the start of Wednesday look to be the soggiest. In total 2 to 5” of rain could fall in our area from Fred, so stay with us as we track the storms latest path. Temperatures next week will also be much cooler.
As we also track now Tropical Storm Grace, impacts include the Bahamas towards the middle of next week with the track very similar to Fred. Just a little more eastward as Grace aims for central southern Florida. We will continue to monitor this as this tropical system could bring us more rain late next week and weekend.
Have a great weekend!
