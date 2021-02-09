Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a great week so far.
After a decent weather day yesterday, spotty rain is impacting us this morning but will fade to sunshine this afternoon. Decreasing clouds today with highs jumping into the 50s and lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies will hold tonight with lows falling into the 30 and lower 40s.
On Wednesday we have another chance of spotty showers, along with highs in the 50s.
Then Thursday, get ready for soaking rain, starting mainly in the afternoon hours. It will be heavy at times and afternoon highs will be in the 50s. Rain will last into the night as lows drop to the 40s.
That means we will start with rain Friday morning, but that will tapper off by the evening hours. Highs will return to the 50s before a huge cool down comes our way for the weekend.
This weekend expect much cooler temperatures favoring the lower 40s region-wide with a chance of wet weather. We will keep an eye on this.
