(FOX Carolina) - Slow drying out throughout the afternoon today will lead to a nice evening, and a decent Saturday, before more wet weather returns to end the weekend.
Clouds stick around today, with rain backing off to just an isolated shower in the late afternoon. Highs will warm into the low 60s for the Upstate and around 60 in the mountains. By late afternoon there's a small chance that some sun could peek through, but at least it should dry out entirely for any Friday evening plans.
Saturday will be mostly dry, with very warm temps! Highs reach the mid-70s Upstate and low 70s in the mountains under a partly cloudy sky. The second half of the weekend could be a bit wetter as a system approaches. Scattered late day showers and storms will be possible, with highs in the 70s once again.
More rain is expected on Monday as a front moves in. A few strong storms will be possible toward Monday afternoon and evening. Isolated rain may last briefly into Tuesday before a major warm-up as the sky clears by midweek.
