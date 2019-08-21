Scattered storms will be possible each afternoon through mid-week! Temps will slowly fall towards the weekend with rain becoming more likely.
This morning brings a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Unlike yesterday, we're back to the hotter afternoons as highs reach the 80s and 90s. Expect at least isolated thunderstorms from 2-8 PM, some of which could be a bit stronger than Tuesday.
Thursday looks very similar - a quiet, warm morning followed by scattered afternoon storms. Highs once again will be in the 80s and 90s.
Scattered storms become a bit more likely toward Friday, especially for the mountains. The wettest day looks to be Saturday, though rain still looks likely on Sunday as well. Highs fall below average - expect 70s by Sunday!
Next week keeps scattered rain chances going as temperatures recover gradually back into the 80s.
