Storms and showers will continue in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will heat up this weekend, with humidity levels going down slightly next week.
Tonight will bring scattered showers and a few storms before midnight, then some clouds and patchy fog late.
More of the same for Friday, with warm and muggy air and afternoon pop-up storms. Mountains locations will be favored, but all spots could see rain. Highs will warm into the low to upper 80s.
This weekend a front moves in the help knock out a bit if the humidity, but it will bring a late day storm chance for Saturday. There will be a better chance for a few stronger storms as the front makes it’s way in, with damaging wind as the primary concern.
Sunday should be slightly drier and feel a tad better outside. Drier, hot weather will dominate into next week.
