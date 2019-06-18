An active weather pattern continues this week, bringing several more chances for storms.
Today starts generally cloudy with spotty rain breaking apart and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Thunderstorms will develop shortly after lunch time in the mountains and become scattered to widespread into the Upstate during the late afternoon and evening. A couple of storms could contain damaging wind gusts and hail.
Wednesday looks drier by comparison with a stray shower or storm possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s. A slightly better chance of afternoon storms will exist in the NC mtns/Piedmont.
Another (and stronger) system will move in Thursday, and if parameters line up just right, more severe weather in the form of damaging wind and hail will be possible with developing storms.
Friday looks dry and fairly hot, and the weekend looks typical of mid to late June - plenty warm and humid with spotty afternoon rain.
