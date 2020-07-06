Afternoon rain and storm coverage will start to increase today and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with a bit less heat. Late week, the storm chance becomes more spotty, leading to hotter temperatures returning.
This morning starts dry in the 60s to near 70 degrees, with a sticky feel to the air. Expect the partly cloudy skies to turn mostly cloudy as rain and storms develop during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.
Expect more scattered to widespread showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday with highs scaling back into the 70s to low 80s.
There will still be late day storm chances toward the end of the week, but with more sunshine in between and highs in the 80s and lower 90s.
That heat will stick around next weekend with spotty late day storms, a fairly normal pattern for this time of year.
