The storm threat will increase during 2-9PM on Thursday and Friday as heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be possible.
Thursday morning should be mostly dry, with some sunshine emerging through the midday. Showers and storms will begin to develop after 2PM. A few of them could be strong, with damaging winds as the primary threats. Heavy downpours could also cause isolated flooding concerns where the stronger storms set up.
Conditions will quiet down Thursday night, leading to a mostly dry Friday morning. A repeat performance of afternoon storms will come on Friday, before slow clearing into the weekend.
By Sunday we’ll be totally dry, but Saturday could still bring a few pop-up showers late day. All in all not a bad weekend, and the drier weather will stick around into next week.
