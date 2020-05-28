Temperatures climb back to seasonal "normals" for the next few days, with a storm threat popping up each afternoon through Saturday. The storm threat will be greatest from 2-9PM on Thursday and Friday.
This morning brings clouds and a 20% chance for a shower, though some sunshine will peek through at times. Temperatures sit in the 60s now, and reach the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. More widespread rain and storms will develop after 2PM. A few of them could be strong, with damaging wind as the primary threats. Heavy downpours could also cause isolated flood concerns where the stronger storms set up.
Conditions will quiet down tonight, leading to a mostly dry Friday morning. A repeat performance of afternoon storms will come on Friday, before slow clearing into the weekend.
By Sunday we’ll be totally dry, but Saturday could still bring a few pop-up showers late day. All in all not a bad weekend, and the drier weather and sunshine will stick around into next week.
