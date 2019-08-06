Heat and humidity will make it feel every bit like August outside! PM storms will be kept at a minimum most days, with the exception of mid-week.
Wednesday we’ll have some upper level energy diving south into our area, and that will increase our rain chances a bit. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Best timeframe for mountain rain will be toward midday and middle afternoon for the Upstate.
Thursday and Friday bring the return of dry and hot weather! We’ll keep highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
The weekend looks MOSTLY dry, with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. Highs will be in he mid 80s to low 90s once again, feeling likely closer to the upper 90s for Upstate spots!
