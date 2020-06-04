Rain chances will increase, along with the heat, over the next few days. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico, but it doesn’t appear to threaten the Carolinas.
Dry this morning, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures sit in the 60s to near 70 degrees this morning, and reach the 80s to almost 90 by the afternoon.
Clouds develop throughout the day, with an increasing rain and storm chance by the afternoon. A few severe storms are possible with damaging wind as the primary threat. The best chance for rain comes from 3-8PM.
Another round of showers and storms comes on Friday, with highs climbing to the upper 80s once again in the Upstate and lower 80s for the mountains. The best chance for rain comes late in the day.
Storms will linger into Saturday afternoon too, but there are signs that the front may settle south of the area long enough to get a drier Sunday. More pop-up storms are possible into next week.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely make landfall along the southeast TX or Louisiana coasts. An area of high pressure should keep the storm from moving over our area, instead it will push northward and become absorbed by an upper level disturbance.
