(FOX Carolina) - Afternoon storms will continue to be the ritual through the weekend and into next week. Heat index values will approach 100 each day, so be prepared to sweat!
Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Lows will cool to the upper 60s to low 70s for Saturday morning. Throughout the day it will feel very warm and muggy with highs approaching 90 in the Upstate and 86 for the mountains. Expect a good chance for storms to develop between 2-8PM.
Sunday will be similar, but we should see a few less storms than we do on Saturday. We will have about 40% chance for storms.
That same threat for storms will continue on Monday and Tuesday, then rain chances lower a bit more to 30% for Wednesday and Thursday.
