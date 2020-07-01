Wednesday will start with some clouds and temps in the 60s to low 70s. Showers and storms will re-develop in the afternoon with highs in the 80s. Isolated storms could be strong, with damaging wind and localized flooding, but we are not under a widespread risk for severe weather today.
Rain will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the 90s in the Upstate thanks to more sunshine.
Independence Day weekend will be hot and muggy with spotty late day storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. Sunday looks like the slightly wetter day.
Early next week, temperatures will hold in the 80s, with a few more storms to dodge.
