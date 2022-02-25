Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, especially across the Upstate. Use your low beam headlights. A cold front is triggering showers across the mountains.
A few showers will be possible on Friday morning to go along with the fog in the Upstate, but these will clear out by early afternoon. Skies will also clear over the course of the day, helping to propel highs to another round of 60s across the mountains, and 70s for the upstate.
Once a cold front clears through on Friday night, temperatures will take a tumble back toward February reality. We'll begin the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but highs will be back to only the 50s. Then we'll see the possibility for more rain on Sunday, highs remaining cool in the 50s. Nighttime temperatures will cool into the 30s and 40s this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.