Showers linger for a short time this morning, with some patchy fog, but clearing skies and warming temperatures come for the weekend.
This morning starts in the 30s across the area, with only the highest peaks getting to freezing, so watch for ice in the high spots. Otherwise, the last of the showers moves out toward sunrise, leading to a slow clearing for the day.
Highs reach 50 in the Upstate and 41 in the mountains. The higher elevations could hold on to gusty wind making it feel colder, despite the eventual sunshine.
Saturday and Sunday both look sunny with a steady warm-up through the weekend. Saturday will stay in the 40s, while we should warm into the 50s by Sunday, but expect the 20s each morning.
Next week a quick moving system will bring a chance for showers back on Monday, but rain wouldn’t last long. Milder temps settle in, and highs finally stretch back into the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.
