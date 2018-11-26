Widespread fog and drizzle early leads to a blast of cooler, clearer air for much of the week.
It's in the mid-40s across the area this morning, with widespread fog and showers in the Upstate, and a few showers in the mountains. Throughout the day, slow clearing is expected, though a strong breeze will pick up as the sunshine returns by midday. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s in western NC, but the Upstate should be able to warm into the mid-50s.
The next few days will hold on to sunshine and cool temperatures during the day, and colder than usual nights. Tuesday sits near 50, dropping into the 20s overnight, with highs holding in the 40s on Wednesday, and again dropping into the 20s overnight.
We'll rebound a little bit on Thursday and Friday, reaching the mid 50s both days, with a slight chance for a stray shower or two by the end of the week.
Our next decent chance for rain comes with a system moving in from the west over the weekend that promises to deliver scattered showers on Saturday, and some possible lingering rain on Sunday.
