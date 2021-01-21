Some rain arrives Thursday, but coverage and intensity of the rain looks light. Skies clear ahead of the weekend with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in store.
Showers come on and off this morning, with a brief mountain wintry mix. The best chance for rain in the Upstate will be in western sections. Temperatures start in the 30s and low 40s. Showers thin out through the day, with highs warming into the 50s.
Some clouds linger tonight, with lows in the 30s and low 40s again, but Friday will slowly turn sunny by the afternoon. Isolated light rain brushing by our area to the south, keeping us mainly dry. Highs reach the low to upper 50s.
The sunshine comes back in full force this weekend. Highs will warm into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, which is near normal for this time of year. A frontal boundary will approach for next week to bring the potential for some soaking rain Monday, with another round closer to midweek.
