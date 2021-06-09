Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point. With the heat building, expect a daily threat for showers and storms, with some heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds at times.
Our weather pattern of on and off storms and showers continues today as temperatures get even hotter. This afternoon high temperatures reach 88 degrees in the Upstate and 84 in the mountains. Some of the storms could linger into the first half of the night tonight with some stronger downpours possible.
Thursday and Friday are very similar with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain/storms.
The weekend turns hotter and a tad drier. Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees amongst sun and clouds. Rain chances go down from 30% Saturday to a 20% Sunday.
Next week looks just as hot but drier. Stay with Fox Carolina for the latest forecast.
