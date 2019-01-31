The extreme cold continues for one more morning , but a major warm stretch comes to end the week and lasts for several days.
Expect lows this morning in the 20s Upstate and teens in the mountains with wind chills at 0 degrees. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 AM for the Tennessee border down to Buncombe and northern Jackson counties.
Full sunshine early will bring a few passing clouds in the afternoon today, with highs reaching the upper 40s Upstate and around 40 in the mountains. The wind dies down to a light breeze in the afternoon. Finally, a major warm stretch returns to the southeast with above average conditions from Friday into at least the middle of next week.
Friday's high temperatures reach the lower and middle 50s with sun and clouds, followed by highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this weekend. Saturday will be decently sunny, but Sunday will be a bit cloudier, though remains generally dry.
A good chance for showers comes Monday with highs in the 50s and low 60s, with another chance for spotty rain on Tuesday. The warmth reaches a peak in the low to upper 60s on Wednesday, along with continued scattered rainfall, though temperatures will fall back to seasonal normals once the rain chance wraps up.
