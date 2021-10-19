Good Tuesday Morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and stay warming from this Fall chill.
After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, expect some minor warming today thanks to the clear skies, sunshine and high pressure. This afternoon temperatures will reach 75 degrees in the Upstate and 72 degrees in the Mountains. Another round of chilly overnight lows take over with temperatures dropping once again in the 40s and 50s.
Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny to completely sunny skies with highs becoming a little more mild in the middle to upper 70s region-wide. At night, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s.
A cold front moves in on Thursday giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers into the day Friday. Highs stay in the lower to middle 70s region-wide.
Drier and cooler weather follows into the weekend, with highs holding in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains as just a few passing clouds.
