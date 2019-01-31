Chilly mornings continue through the end of the week, but a major warm stretch comes from Friday into the weekend.
General sunshine and just a few passing clouds in the afternoon today, with highs reaching the upper 40s Upstate and around 40 in the mountains. The wind dies down to a light breeze, making a more comfortable feel. Finally, temperatures warm back to seasonal normals, in the lower and middle 50s with sun and clouds,. An even warmer stretch of air comes for the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will slowly build in by late in the weekend, though it remains generally dry.
A good chance for showers comes Monday with highs in the 50s and low 60s, with another chance for spotty rain on Tuesday. The warmth reaches a peak in the low to upper 60s on Wednesday, along with continued scattered rainfall, though temperatures will fall back to seasonal normals once the rain chance wraps up.
