Colder than normal conditions will prevail through the end of the week! A few showers could roll through on Friday before a nice weekend!
Tonight will be very chilly in the low 20s for the mountains and mid 20s across the Upstate. Thursday wil bring increasing clouds and highs will stay in the 40s! This is about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
On Friday an area of low pressure will move by to the south, and that could brush the Upstate with a few showers. The better chance for rain with the system will be down toward the coastline. Highs will get into the 50s.
Skies should clear in time for a beautiful weekend with highs back into the 50s area-wide!
