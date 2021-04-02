Another frigid night is on the way for the Upstate and Mountains. Take the proper precautions to protect your plants and crops. Cover them with a burlap bag or sheet, bring them in if you can. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to near 30 for the Upstate and low 20s in the mountains.
Saturday we'll begin a warmup with temperatures into the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains with abundant sunshine. Saturday night will be the last night for a threat of a frost or freeze. With clear skies temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
For Easter sunrise services we'll see clear skies and cold conditions with upper 30s in the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains. Sunday is shaping up like a beautiful day with highs in the low 70s in the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Sunday night will not be as cold with clear skies and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful and with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s for the Upstate and low to mid 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s.
Showers increase Wednesday into Friday with highs near 80 on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.