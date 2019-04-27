Sunday will be gorgeous but only with a few more clouds up above that could create a couple of passing showers.
A brief rain or storm is also possible tonight as a weak front moves through with lows in the lower and middle 50s.
Highs on Sunday will be a touch warmer than Saturday with the Upstate reaching near 80 and middle 70s for the mountains.
Monday will be a touch cooler as influence from high pressure to the north brings a light north wind with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
Our wind will turn back around the south Tuesday which will mean afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 80s as sunshine continues.
Wednesday through the end of the week will be slightly cooler, but still plenty comfortable with some rain chances present.
Wednesday will only bring a slight chance for a mountain shower, while Thursday will present spotty showers dotted across the whole region.
Our next system will move through Friday, which will likely be our rainiest day as scattered showers and storms move through.
That should leave us mostly dry next weekend!
