For the overnight expect an increase in clouds with some areas of fog possible. There could be some showers very late tonight but especially Wednesday morning. Lows will be near 50 for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Another system will bring rain into the area Wednesday. This system has colder air to work with so rain will turn over to snow in the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulations will likely be minor, but a few inches could fall on the highest peaks along the NC/TN border, with less than an inch expected in Ashevillle. Wednesday's highs will be in the 50s to near 60, dropping to the 20s and 30s at night.
Thursday through Saturday look great with sunshine along with temperatures in the 50s for highs in the Upstate and 40s in the Mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
The next chance for rain comes in on Sunday with highs expected to be in the 50s.
