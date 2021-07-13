More rain and showers are on the way today and this trend will continue for the rest of the work-week. Keep the umbrella nearby! We break down your forecast below.
Today and tomorrow we're looking at a slight chance for showers and storms, about a 30-40% coverage. It will be quite warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Tomorrow gets hotter, reaching the 80s to 90 degrees with another round of passing storms.
From Friday stretching through the the weekend, more unsettled weather moves in with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s with a few lower 90s, with a greater chance for storms each day. Most will come in the afternoon and early evening hours with a few stronger storms possible, but no washouts are anticipated at this time.
Remember if thunder roars, go indoors and don't forget to download the free Fox Carolina News app to stay alert on the go.
