A cold front comes through, bringing another round of potentially dangerous storms Tuesday. Clearing, cooler conditions arrive later in the week.
This morning starts with a few showers in the 60s, but another round of severe weather is possible by midday into the afternoon. A slight risk for dangerous storms is in place for our area, meaning damaging wind, hail and potential for tornadoes exists once again as highs reach the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Rain mainly moves out Tuesday night, but a few spotty showers could pop up once again on Wednesday morning with no severe threat expected. Wednesday afternoon turns drier and warmer in the 70s to 80 degrees.
It turns cooler Thursday through Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the mountains Thursday or Friday, but mainly dry weather takes over.
Saturday and Sunday look great for Mother's Day weekend, but early next week will bring another round of possible showers.
