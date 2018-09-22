(FOX CAROLINA) After Florence has devastated eastern portions of North Carolina and the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, the last thing we want to talk about is another tropical system.
Models carry the moisture close to the NC coast, then pull it northward along a cold front. This could end up bringing some rain along the NC coast Tuesday into Wednesday, but that is all dependent on it developing. It appears that an inch or two of rain could fall during these two days, before turning north and moving just off shore of the eastern U.S.
Subtropical Storm Leslie formed Sunday morning in the north Atlantic Ocean and will NOT impact any landmasses. This is a completely separate storm from the disturbance we continue to monitor several hundred miles off the Carolina coast. It has a 40% chance of redeveloping into a tropical depression or storm. Tropical Depression Kirk also continues to maintain its strength in the eastern Caribbean. It poses no immediate threat to the U.S.
As of 5 p.m., the disturbance is several hundred miles off the Carolina coast and does not look like a high alert situation, but something we’ll need to monitor. Especially because we don’t need any additional heavy rainfall along our coastal areas.
