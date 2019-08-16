The heat sticks around through the weekend as humidity builds, and storm chances will ramp up into next week as kids go back to school!
While a stray shower is possible, most places will stay dry as evening temperatures fall slowly through the 80s and eventually reach the 60s and 70s for overnight lows.
The weekend brings plenty of August heat with highs reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s along with limited rain potential. The mountains will see a slightly better chance of afternoon storms Sunday.
This will be a precursor to the more unsettled pattern developing next week. Expect a decent chance of scattered afternoon storms each day – the bonus will be the afternoon highs will scale back several degrees into the 80s. Mornings look generally quiet for kids heading back to school!
