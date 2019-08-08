Hot and humid conditions will be the rule into the weekend with limited chances for rain.
This morning starts in the 60s and 70s with a mostly clear sky. Some clouds will come and go today as highs soar into the upper 80s to middle 90s, but little to no rain is expected.
Friday offers up more of the same weather, though we'll be watching to the northwest to see if any upstream storms can make it this far into the western Carolinas. For now, that looks like just a slim possibility.
This will leave mostly dry and HOT weather for the weekend - spotty rain will be possible at best across the mountains. Rain chances will gradually increase toward the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.