An August heat wave is underway, and will last through the weekend. Rain chances will slowly start going up next week.
Expect lows tonight in the mid 60s to near 70 with mostly clear skies. Friday will be a scorcher with highs reaching to 94 in the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. No rain is expected in the Upstate, with only an outside chance of a brief mountain showers.
Saturday is looking very similar to Friday! Hot and mostly dry, with highs a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Sunday will be in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains under partly cloudy skies. A few storms could pop in the mountains late in the day.
Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast next week, with still very warm high temps. We’ll manage to get to at least 90 in the Upstate each day with increased risk for late day storms.
