(FOX Carolina) - Back to School week continues to feature scattered rain and storms, with fluctuating temperatures generally in the 80s.
Occasional showers and eventual thunderstorms stay possible through the day and into the afternoon/evening hours as well. The southern and southeastern Upstate counties will see most of the rainfall today, so those spots will likely stay cooler than the rest of the area.
Wednesday and Thursday look very similar, though a little hotter. Expect a quiet and mild morning, followed by scattered afternoon storms. Highs will warm back into the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots hitting 90 degrees.
Our best chance for rain all week comes Friday, then we may see temps cool down a bit this weekend if the current trend holds. A front is expected to move through late Friday, and that could end up dropping temps by 10 degrees or more for Saturday and Sunday. It could come with cloud cover and possible spotty showers, but oh what a relief it would be!!!
