Enjoy another gorgeous day Tuesday before showers gradually return the area mid to late week.
Tonight will be chilly and calm with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Expect highs to reach the middle and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon, which will likely end up being our best day this week.
Clouds build back into the area Wednesday which will bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but nothing major.
Thursday and Friday will bring more spotty to scattered showers, which will be rainier in comparison to Wednesday, but still not a washout.
The last of this rain will push out of the area Saturday, which will also be our last warm day near 70 degrees before arctic air re-invades the area.
Highs will return to the 40s and 50s Sunday into next week and lows in the 20s.
There's also some indication on both of our long range computer models that some winter weather could happen anywhere between Sunday and the middle of next week.
Obviously, it's way to early to determine the whens and ifs of this, but we'll keep you updated in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.