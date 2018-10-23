Sunny and gorgeous weather will stick around for one more day Wednesday before going off the deep end the rest of the week and Friday's rain.
Tonight will be a pretty non-descript night with clear skies and lows in the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate.
Wednesday will bring perfect weather once again with sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Thursday won't be too bad of a day, but it'll be MUCH cooler with highs in the middle and upper 50s.
Clouds will build in throughout the day, which could lead to a few evening showers, but most of the rain will move in Thursday night and continue throughout the day Friday.
It'll be a CHILLY rain on and off Friday with highs in the middle and upper 40s which will make for an overall miserable day.
We should dry up on Saturday, with the exception of a few token showers with a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 50s.
Sunday looks a touch drier and warmer with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s with a hint more of sunshine.
Another quick disturbance will cut through early next week from the northwest which will bring another shot at showers and possibly even a brief low impact rain/snow mix in the high elevations along the NC/TN border.
Highs will also retreat back into the 50s as a result on Monday, but should bounce back into the 60s thanks to more sunshine next Tuesday.
