Expect another gorgeous day Wednesday before rain returns to the area later Thursday evening and continues into Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s to around 40 degrees as skies stay clear and wind stays calm.
After the cool start, the rest of Wednesday will be decently sunny with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Thursday will begin on a dry note, but much cloudier as highs stay on the mild side.
Rain looks to return in the form of showers Thursday afternoon, and then becomes more widespread Thursday night.
Rain will continue into a good chunk of Friday before exiting Friday evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too.
That will leave us dry and sunny for the weekend as temperatures take a small step back into the 50s and 60s, which should continue into early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.