A beautiful Thanksgiving is in store, with more sunshine to follow on Friday! Clouds will be back this weekend with a chance for rain by Sunday.
Clouds will clear out this evening, and we’re looking at lows down to 41 in the Upstate and 34 for the mountains overnight. Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate, which is normal for this time of year.
Black Friday will be pleasant as well, with highs near 60 and sunshine! The morning will be in the 40s, so bundle up if you plan to hit the early sales!
Clouds will increase Saturday, but the day should be generally dry. Expect mild conditions for the Clemson-Carolina game in Columbia!
Rain pushes in for Sunday, with the best chance for heavy rain toward the afternoon. Colder weather will push in early next week.
