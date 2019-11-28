A beautiful Thanksgiving is in store, with more nice weather on Black Friday! Clouds will be back this weekend with a chance for rain by Sunday.
Lots of sun will highlight the day with highs in the 50s and 60s and a breeze at times - a perfect 10!
Black Friday will be pleasant as well with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will come and go, but we should squeeze in plenty of sun as well! The morning will be in the 40s, so bundle up if you plan to hit the early sales! Clouds will increase further Saturday, but the day should be generally dry outside of a few showers in the mountains. Expect mild, dry conditions for the Clemson-Carolina game in Columbia!
Rain becomes likely by Sunday as a cold front moves through. This will bring much cooler air for next week and a chance of accumulating mountain snow Monday across WNC.
